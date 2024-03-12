If we’re not vigilant on election day, our efforts will be in vain – Mahama to NDC

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has admonished party members particularly those who would be appointed as agents in the Greater Accra Region to be vigilant in the upcoming 2024 General Elections.

He maintained that the umbrella family lost the 2020 general elections due to certain irregularities.



Mahama made the remarks while addressing NDC executives and key stakeholders during his ‘Building Ghana Tour’ in Accra.



He stressed the need for them to strengthen their efforts to secure victory in the 2024 polls.



“One of the key things in this election is vigilance, we can do all the campaigning we want, but if we are not vigilant on the day, and we don’t cover every single polling station with eagle eyes...

"You can do all the beautiful things you can and in the end, you don’t achieve the target you want.



“So Greater Accra Region, we want you to cover all the polling stations with the best party agents. The election directory, you are aware, is conducting some exercises.



"They’ve been conducting exams for election directors in their constituencies and the regions because we need the best people who understand the electoral system to be able to monitor the elections in the region.



“We should not be sentimental with these appointments and appoint the right people,” he advised.