Impersonator arrested at KATH for fraudulent medical practices

In a shocking revelation, an individual at the prestigious Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has been arrested for fraud and impersonation.

The suspect, whose identity is yet to be made public, allegedly posed as a licensed medical doctor and prescribed medications to unsuspecting patients without the requisite authorisation.



At the time of his arrest, the man was glad in a physician uniform with a statoscope around his neck.



The suspect was arrested by some personnel from the Ghana Police Service.



