Inadequate lecture halls a major threat challenging Koforidua Technical University

Vice-Chancellor of Koforidua Technical University, Prof David Kofi Essumang

The Vice-Chancellor of Koforidua Technical University, Prof David Kofi Essumang, has disclosed that the school is faced with inadequate lecture halls a situation which according to him makes students spend much time on campus adding that lectures begin at 6 am and ends at 9 pm during weekdays this he said, is as a result of inadequate academic facilities for staff and students of the University.

Prof Essumang disclosed at the school’s 27th matriculation in Koforidua the Eastern Regional capital.



He further added that an inadequate students' hostel is also a major challenge this he said makes it difficult for his outfit to have a grasp of the students.



He entreated the matriculates who were about five thousand one hundred and 43 to be good ambassadors of the school.

He further advised them that their primary aim of enrolment is to study and channel their energies in that direction, therefore, limiting their time on social media.



The Vice-Chancellor also revealed that through the University through its Financial Aid Board FAB at the Counselling Unit, financial assistance will be provided to brilliant but needy students and other qualified needy students who, without such assistance, may not be able to meet their educational expenses.



Miss Patricia Oware who represented the matriculants urged her fellow students to take advantage of the opportunity given to them as students of the university and strive to become assets to the nation.