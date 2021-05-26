'Incompetent' Ofosu Ampofo is the 'lousiest' NDC Chairman ever - Atubiga slams

Founder and leader of the National Liberation Congress (NLC), Stephen Atubiga, has described the Functional Executive Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as 'irresponsible'.

Additionally, he has tagged the National Chairman of the opposition party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo as the lousiest and most incompetent leader ever to lead the NDC.



Justifying his comments on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Stephen Atubiga accused the NDC National Chairman of allowing some ‘young boys’ serving on the Functional Executive Committee to misconduct themselves without proper control when he was invited to appear before them.



“I am saying that FEC is very irresponsible. When I appeared before FEC, the incompetent Ofosu-Ampofo, the lousiest National Chairman the NDC has ever had, the most greedy National Chairman the NDC has ever had and the most wicked and selfish National Chairman of the NDC that has ever existed....He chaired the FEC meeting and he has some young boys who have not achieved anything in life and they were speaking to me anyhow at the FEC meeting without allowing me to talk, and the Chairman could not control them to speak one at a time . . . the fact that they have been elected into certain positions in the party does not make them owners of the party, the party does not belong to their parents,” he slammed.



He disclosed that before the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings, some of them had reported the conduct of the NDC National Chairman to the founder of the party for leading them away from the NDC's ideology.



To him, it is hypocritical for the likes of Mr. Ofosu Ampofo to seek to counsel foot soldiers of the party against using politics to amass wealth when they are living in mansions and driving luxurious and expensive cars.

“We are in opposition but they are driving V8; if you are driving a brand new V8 2021 model, what moral right do you have to say that the NDC is not for the rich but for the poor? If that is the case, then they should not be driving V8, they should be walking barefoot. How much are their salaries to be driving V8 in opposition?”, he slammed.



“ . . the foot soldiers must know that they don’t have any future in the party because they have carved this notion that the party is not for the rich but for the poor and yet some people are living like Arabian princes, driving V8 vehicles,” he stressed.



Watch video below



