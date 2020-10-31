Increasing kidnapping cases in Ashanti Region troubling – Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osi Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister Hon. Simon Osei Mensah has revealed that Ashanti Region alone has recorded countless kidnapping cases in recent years.

According to Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, the Regional Security Council has kept the information from the public to prevent unnecessary fear and panic among citizens in the region.



“The numbers of kidnapping cases that have not been made public are numerous. Only two of them were made public because they were foreigners”. Mr Osei Mensah told Kumasi-based radio Nhyira FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



According to the minister, these cases have been kept from the public because he does not believe in frequent speeches made on security issues but he rather prefers taking actions to deal with situation.



“One thing I dislike is rushing to release information concerning security matters. We have carried out a lot of sweeps in the region but you hardly hear about them, hat is not my style. According to him, speaking on certain security issues to the public creates fear and panic on the people”. Mr. Simon Osei Mensah earlier said.



“For now, we are not going to discuss the intelligence we have for now, investigations are ongoing and we are not narrowing it to elections”, he added.

It is barely 38 days to elections 2020 and Ghana including the Ashanti Region is still experiencing high level of insecurity.



Most security analysts have accused government and the security agencies for not being on their job, meanwhile, government has said otherwise.



The Ghana Police Service has also pledged citizens of protecting them against any other criminal incidents.



But Simon Osei Mensah speaking to Papa Nyamekye on the show “Kro YI Mo Nsem” on Nhyira FM assured that his outfit is going to secure the people of the region both during and after the year’s election process.