Indian High Commissioner commends Rotary Club of Obuasi

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, His Excellency Sugandh Rajaram has commended the Rotary Club of Obuasi for their immense contributions towards the development of communities within Obuasi and its environs.

The Indian Diplomat was speaking after a day's visit to the Obuasi based Rotary club as part of his maiden tour in Ashanti region.



Purpose of Visit



The visit to Obuasi was to acquaint himself with the activities of Rotarians in Obuasi and also share insights on the proposed synergy with Indian government on matters of economic development which will in turn impart on the social concerns in our communities.



After touring projects undertaken by Obuasi Rotary which included, 30 household microflush toilets and mechanised borehole at Akokoaso, 1 Mechanised borehole at Dadwen and 30 Microflush toilets at Komfokrom, the High Commissioner could not hide his admiration for the positive impact the club has made in changing the lives of society.



Rotarians in Obuasi are also committed to planting 1000 trees in the schools and the Obuasi Township to serve as possible shade and mean of restoring greenery in Obuasi.



President of the club Abdul Mumin Tahir told the media that the Club is pleased to host the Indian High Commissioner. He mentioned that one of their focus areas is to have clean water and good sanitation in the community Rotary finds itself hence their motivation to construct 19 boreholes and 60 microflush toilets in need based communities.





Future Projects and Partnerships



In another session with the Municipal Chief executive officer, Elijah Adansi-Bonah who also received the High Commissioner in his office said Obuasi is opened to receive investors from India who would want to explore the plethora of investment opportunities in the mining town.



The Indian High Commissioner hinted that his office is open to synergise with Obuasi and its local authorities for business exploration and is looking forward for engagement with stakeholders for cooperation in business and social development to help increase and improve the livelihood of the people.



President-elect for Rotary Club of Obuasi, Mr. Sarwan Kumar is expected to lead the club in the next rotary year in building a neo-natal ICU to support maternal and child health, a key focus area for Rotary. This facility will help reduce maternal mortalities and neo-natal death cases.





Welcome banquet & Induction of new members



In a welcome banquet and induction dinner which also brought new members to Rotary, the commissioner joined Assistant governor, Rtn Frank K. Debrah and Rtn Godfrey Mwachande, membership director in presenting certificates and other rotary items to four new members.



H.E Mr. Sugandh Rajaram finally touched on the 4-way test which serves as the key value for Rotarians in their activities and lauded them for their selfless service.



