Insider details of Akufo-Addo’s meeting with NPP MPs that led to resignation of Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

MP for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Earlier this week, reports circulated about an impending reshuffle in the leadership of the Majority Caucus in Parliament.

Details from the report indicated that the reshuffle was being pushed by the national executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and that the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, was in line to be replaced.



Subsequently, members of the caucus held a press conference on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, rejecting the reports of any impending reshuffle in its leadership.



However, the Majority Leader, who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, reportedly resigned from his position barely 24 hours after the press conference.



His decision is said to have been communicated to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during a meeting with the membership of the majority and leaders of the NPP at Jubilee House on February 21 to discuss the way forward.



According to a Joynews report citing insider sources, the meeting with the president was expected to last for a number of hours, considering the position of members of the majority caucus against what they describe as an attempt by the party's leadership to impose a new set of leaders on them.

However, the Majority Leader, citing the need for new hands in leading the caucus as well as the rancour that the issue has attracted, made his decision to step down known to the president right from the onset of the meeting.



The announcement by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is leaving parliament after almost three decades, brought to an end what was expected to be an extensive meeting.



Meanwhile, following the resignation of the Suame MP, the majority is expected to proceed with announcing the change in leadership, with the current Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, expected to take up the mantle of Majority Leader.



