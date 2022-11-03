3
Is Akufo-Addo the cause of Russia/Ukraine War? - Kabila blasts critics

Thu, 3 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

James Kwabena Bomfeh, a former Acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), has rubbished the calls on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take responsibility of Ghana's economic turmoil.

Some critics, after listening to the President's address on the economy televised on Sunday, October 30, 2022, say they are disappointed in him because he didn't admit his faults with regard to how he is running the economy.

To them, the President should have rendered an apology to Ghanaians to show remorse for the difficulties that the citizenry are facing in their daily living.

But to James Kwabena Bomfeh, a.k.a Kabilla, the President owes no one such apology.

Discussing the President's address during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, he questioned the critics' logic in blaming President Nana Akufo-Addo as he wondered if the President is the cause of the crises that have devastated the country.

"Should the President say he is the cause of COVID? Should the President be blamed for the senseless invasion of Ukraine by Russia? Should the President admit that he advised Putin to do that?", he further asked.

