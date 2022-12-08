Is it by force to serve us? - Isaac Adongo 'descends' on Ken Ofori-Atta

Isaac Adongo is the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga, Isaac Adongo, has asked the embattled Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, why he is still so bent on serving the country.

He asked the minister why he feels he is the only person who can do the job when it is clear that the very people who put him at post no longer want him there.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP made this in his submission on the floor of parliament when it debated the report of an ad hoc committee that looked into a vote censure that was before the Minister of Finance, by the Minority.



In his comments, Isaac Adongo explained that the job that has been handed to people like the minister is for them to make better the lives of Ghanaians, and not for them to use it as an opportunity to enrich themselves.



He described the performance of Ken Ofori-Atta as a failure.



“We need to ensure that Ghanaians take us seriously and that when we have jobs, it is not to grow our businesses; it is to serve the people, that Ghana becomes the winner.

"Mr. Speaker, if anybody continues under this (sic) that the finance minister should continue to remain in government, then we might as well dissolve parliament and dissolve government, because we are failing the people who voted for us and we are failing the people that we’re supposed to serve,” he said.



Isaac Adongo further called on the Minister of Finance to do the honourable thing by saying goodbye to the job.



He explained that this would be the best thing for him to do since he knows he has under-delivered in the mandate handed over to him.



“You cannot be serving yourselves. You must serve the nation and you have failed. It’s time to say, Ghana, you gave me an opportunity to serve you, I’ve served you to the best of my ability; my ability is not good enough, bring in somebody else to do the work,” he added.



Before resuming his seat, the Bolga MP questioned the minister, who was also in the Chamber, on whether it is mandatory that he serves Ghanaians.

“Why are you still sitting there? We gave you the job, we say we don’t want you again. Is it force; is it force to serve us? So please, the finance minister should do the honourable thing and leave government,” he said.



Parliament is currently debating the report of the committee, with a determination expected to be made on whether Ken Ofori-Atta will be voted out as minister or not.



