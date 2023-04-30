‘It is our land, we will destroy it’ – Galamseyer taunts Akufo-Addo

Illegal miners at work

A galamseyer has dared President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and also challenged government’s effort to end illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey in Ghana.

According to the illegal miner, the land belongs to them and the president cannot determine how they should use their lands.



In a video shared widely on the internet, a group of young men were working on a galamsey site while one of the workers bragged about how they would destroy the land in search of gold because it is theirs.



Directing the camera to the guys working, he said, “ Have you seen all this land, it is money and for the lands, we would continue to destroy it. We own the lands and we have decided to degrade it, and Akufo-Addo who resides in the city says he would end gala, you lie bad.”



He was not alone in thought, his co-workers reechoed his words saying, “For the lands, we shall continue to degrade it.”



The President was not the only person mocked by the galamseyers, unemployed youth in the country were not left out, according to these men captured in the video, it is only lazy people that would complain of lack of jobs and job opportunities and take to robbery.



“Stay home and complain of lack of job opportunities. Stay home and steal from others. As for us, we are working very hard to make money to become popular. Yes, a man must work very hard,” one of the galamseyers said.

The president has over the years assured Ghanaians of his commitment to end illegal mining and even legal mining that degrades the environment. He has also called on all Ghanaians irrespective of social status and authority to join in the fight against galamsey.



