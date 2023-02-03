‘It is your time’ – Sunyani Traditional Council to Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyerematen greeting some chiefs during his visit to Sunyani

Source: Elvis Ankapong, Contributor

The chiefs and queen mothers of the Sunyani Traditional Council have declared that "this is the time God has ordained for Alan Kyerematen to be president of Ghana."

Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, the Akwamuhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, said he admires the patience and wisdom with which Alan has conducted himself since he conceded to let then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo go ahead of him for a shot at the presidency.



Now, the traditional council believes it is the right appropriate time for Kyerematen to assume the country's leadership.



The council has therefore urged the delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to choose decisively when the party elects its presidential candidates in the soon-to-be-announced dates for the primaries.



On his part, Alan Kyerematen said Ghana needs a drastic turnaround; the kind he can give it.



"The country is expecting a turnaround based on a big vision to be delivered with competence," he said.

He added that there is the need for Ghanaians to have a change of mind on their overreliance on the government to build industries that will create jobs for them.



He stressed that there is the need for the nation to move towards a more efficient way of empowering the private sector to create jobs for its people.



Alan Kyerematen further noted that as Minister for Trade and Industry under President John Agyekum Kufuor, he initiated the Presidential Special Initiatives (PSI) in four different sectors of the economy, which could have yielded over $60 billion a year to the country, had the NDC government – which succeeded the NPP, not terminated it after taking office in 2008.



He urged Ghanaians to ensure an NPP victory in 2024, so as to consolidate the progress made under the current government, including the big industrial transformation project under the 1D1F.



He also said this can be developed on the gains made by this government in areas like the business resource centres, producing well-rounded entrepreneurs, the Technology Support Centres that are providing modern cutting-edge tools, the Free SHS and TVET, among others.

All these initiatives have come to take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Ares (AfCFTA), which has earned Accra as the description as a ‘commercial centre of Africa.'



Alan Kyerematen also urged nananom to help the delegates make a good decision in selecting him as the candidate to continue the country’s transformation on the foundation the NPP government has already built.



Concluding, the chiefs said they expected a natural progression from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to Alan Kyerematen, in the same way they saw President Kufuor hand it over to President Nana Akufo-Addo.