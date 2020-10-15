It's hypocritical to criticise the deployment of police officers for MPs - Ras Mubarak

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak

The Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak says the deployment of 200 police officers to serve as guards for MPs does not show they are inconsiderate of the plight of Ghanaians.

Speaking on Eboboba on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he opined that it would be hypocritical for anyone to speak against the decision to provide them with police guards.



Ras Mubarak said MPs are Article 71 Office Holde4rs who are entitled to security, hence, if they have been provided, with, security, there is nothing wrong with.



Article 71 office holders include the President, the Vice-President, the Speaker of Parliament, the Chief Justice, and Justices of the Supreme Court.



The rest are Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State, political appointees, and public servants with salaries charged to the Consolidated Fund but enjoying special constitutional privileges.



Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has described the move to deploy police personnel to protect Members of Parliament as disloyal to citizens.



He opines that there was a need to address the general security situation in the country and not necessarily deploy police personnel for MPs.

He said Ghanaians are only criticizing them because they don’t appreciate the work of MPs.



Using the death of the late JB Danquah as an example, he said the MP would have not been killed if he had police as a guard in his house.



”We have not said Ghanaians and their state of security are not important. Ghanaians are important, the security of Ghanaians is equally vital but we can deploy security for MPs and also enhance the security of Ghanaians. MPs have been provided with police guards and people are not happy about it and you ask yourself what kind of hypocrisy is that? You cannot treat judges differently with members of the Executives differently and leave MPs out. We have three arms of Government but when it comes to MPs, Ghanaians have a problem with that.”



He bemoaned the conditions of service for MPs and wondered why Ghanaians are not worried about their conditions despite their sacrifices.



He said judges are paid their monthly salaries even after their retirement until their death, get vehicles, insurance, and other benefits with Ministers and Deputy Ministers also enjoy free fuel, vehicles and other benefits but MPs have to buy their own cars, insured them and pay their drivers from their own pockets.