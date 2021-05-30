It's wrong to neglect, reject your woman's food because she's menstruating - Chief lashes at men

Chief of Nkwanta-Kese addressing the gathering

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The chief of Nkwanta-Kese, Nana Boakye Yaw Ababio has descended heavily on men who reject food from their women on the grounds that she's menstruating, describing their actions as very wrong.

Nana Boakye Yaw Ababio advised that it's never a taboo for a woman to be in her period.



"It's very wrong to reject your woman's food or neglect a woman because she's on menstruation." He advised.



He further urged queen mothers to show commitment in the fight that could help reduce the rate of teenage pregnancy and maternal death.



According to him, recent estimates reveal that more than 890 women between the ages of 25 and 49 die of causes related to pregnancy and childbirth. He said it's sad to announce that it's a leading cause of death among women within that age range.



He, therefore, advised young girls to take their time in all endeavours where he also admonished them to use the correct object such as sanitary pads to absorb blood instead of using any other thing.

The chief said this during a World Menstrual Hygiene day program held in his hometown, Nkwantakese.



As part of an effort to mark the World Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Ashanti Regional Director of Community Development, Janet Gyamfua Amonu, in collaboration with Afigya Kwabre Queen mother's Association organized a community engagement at Nkwantakese in Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti region to focus on promoting menstrual hygiene day.



All schools within the Nkwantakese enclave and others within the district were invited to get awareness on the importance of menstrual hygiene and some myths surrounding the natural cycle. The Theme for this year's program was 'Menstruation Does Not Wait For Pandemic'.



Speaking at the event, Janet Gyamfua Amonu, the Ashanti Regional Director of community development warned teenagers to stop using toilet rolls as menstrual pad. She called on society to stop stigmatizing girls during their menstrual period since it's not a taboo to menstruate.



On her part, the Development Queen mother of Afigya Kwabre, Obaapa Adwoa Nkyaa better known as Nana Adwoa Anwindoh, called on the boys to protect their girls in school if in case they soil their dress with a menstrual tissue.

