'It seems too late now' – Mahama reacts to concerns raised by Sophia Akuffo over DDEP

John Dramani Mahama Former President of Ghana

Former President John Dramano Mahama has slammed the Nana Addo-led administration accusing it of failing to listen to earlier calls to engage broadly on ways to resolve the economic crisis.

In a Facebook post, John Mahama said it appears too late for the government to take such an action into consideration.



He posted the message in reaction to comments made by former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo over the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.



The respected former chief justice described as unlawful, wicked, and disrespectful the decision to include pensioners in the DDEP.

“When I noticed we were running into an economic ditch, I made several calls for a genuine dialogue and national consensus on an economic programme. The arrogance and intransigence of a President and the incompetence of a Finance Minister and the Economic Management Team have led us here,” Mahama posted on Facebook.



“We could have forged a broad non-partisan consensus on the IMF bailout and accompanying debt restructuring programme,” if President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia had listened to divergent views.



“Alas, it seems too late now!” he added.