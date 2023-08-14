Jinapor rescues Damongo SHS as store room goes empty again

Students attempting to carry foodstuffs donated by the MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Damongo Constituency and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has once again rescued the Damongo Senior High School through the donation of some foodstuffs.

The foodstuffs include 50 bags of Rice, 20 bags of maize, 10 bags of cassava, and 5 bags of beans to support in feeding the students for the next 1 month.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Damongo Constituency Alhaji Braimah Adams who presented the items on behalf of the MP indicated that, information got to the office of the MP about the shortage of food in the school which was affecting teaching and learning, especially with the final year students writing their examination.



Alhaji Braimah said Hon. Abu Jinapor will always do his best to support the betterment of education in the Damongo Constituency and that is why he has committed 60% of his salary for the development and growth of education in the district.



The Assistant Headmaster of the SHS, Chief Dramani Kipo on behalf of the staff and students of the school thanked the MP for coming to their aid as teaching and learning can never be successful without food.

He said the food items has come at the time the school really needed them and assured the MP of the judicious use and praised the MP for always coming to the aid of the school.



Hon Abu Jinapor has supported Senior High Schools in Damongo with food and other logistics with the latest being a brand new pickup and sound system to the Ndewura Jakpa Senior High School.



Meanwhile, the MP has promised to take candidates in the Senior High Schools in Damongo town through some Mathematical lessons as they write the 2023 WASSCE examination.



Three topics each in Mathematics are to be treated in all the schools according to the MP before the students write the paper.