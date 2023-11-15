John Jinapor predicts doom for Ghanaians ahead of 2024 budget presentation

The Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, John Jinapor, has projected that Ghanaians are going to face a lot of difficulties after the 2024 budget presentation on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

He explained that Ghanaians should not expect any form of relief from the reading of the 2024 budget presentation because nothing is going to change.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s reporter, Mawuli Ahorlumegah, in parliament, the lawmaker for Yapei Kusawgu said the Ghanaian populace should just be ready to wave the ruling government a final goodbye.



“The finance minister himself has said that he is coming to increase existing taxes. He is coming to take away some of the measures they put in place to cushion Ghanaians in terms of exemptions. So, the expectation is clear. He himself met the finance committee and told us he is adding 11 billion. It means that you are taking 11 billion from people’s pockets. It means that living conditions are going to get difficult, the hardship is going to continue, inflation is going to go up and the ordinary Ghanaian is further going to be impoverished.



“So, for me, this government has lost it. I mean they have run out of ideas. You hardly even hear the head of the economic management team Dr. Bawumia speak about the economy. It looks like he’s lost it. The only way out is to eventually get this government out. This is what I call a bye-bye budget,” he said.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present the 2024 budget in parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The presentation of the annual budget by the finance minister is a constitutional obligation, performed on behalf of the president to affirm the government's commitment to fiscal transparency and responsibility.



“In accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) the Minister for Finance will, on behalf of the President, lay before Parliament the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government of Ghana for the 2024 Financial Year, on Wednesday, 15th November, 2023,” a statement by the ministry said.







BAJ/AE



