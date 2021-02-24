John Mahama, NDC cannot use ‘independent-minded’ Bagbin for any ‘parochial agenda’ – E.T Mensah

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Member of the Council of State and former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram E.T Mensah has given a strong indication that the Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin will not play to the ball of the NDC and John Dramani Mahama to undermine the Akufo-Addo led government.

After the election of Alban Bagbin into the Speaker of Parliament position, members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were optimistic that the Speaker will represent their interest and push their agenda in the lawmaking house.



But speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi TV watched by MyNewsGh.com, E.T Mensah indicated that it doesn’t make sense for anyone to think Alban Bagbin can be used to push someone’s parochial agenda.

“It doesn’t make sense. The Alban Bagbin that I know is an independent thinker, we see on the same big page. There’s no evidence that NDC people pushed him. They know his pedigree…These are people I know, I know Cletus very well, I know Alban Bagbin very well and they are independent thinkers. Whenever we were going to take a decision, we will debate and debate as if we were opposing parties there until we arrive at the right decision. There is no way anybody can use Bagbin, nobody,” he told Citi TV in an interview restreamed by MyNewsGh.com.



On his membership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) E.T Mensah indicated that he is still a member of the NDC and holds himself in high esteem as a founding member of the political party which is currently the largest opposition party.