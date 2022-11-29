John Mahama marks his 64th birthday at Nungua Life Children’s Home

John Dramani donates to Children's Home

Former President John Dramani Mahama has marked his 64th birthday at the New Life Children’s Home in Nungua.

In a video shared on blogger, GhHyper’s page on Instagram, the birthday celebrant was clad in a neatly sewn short sleeve shirt and a pair of black pants on his visit to the orphanage.



Upon arrival, children surrounded him, and several of them requested to get the toffees he was sharing with them in addition to the items he donated.



Some of the items donated to the orphanage included cooking oils, noodles, toilet paper rolls, milk, cereals, and others.



The former president has received many birthday wishes from people around the world and in Ghana.



The most important one came to him from his wife, Lordina Mahama who, praised her husband on Facebook for the love he has shown their family.

“On your 64th birthday, all I ask for is God’s continuous blessings upon your life, John Dramani Mahama. You have been a dependable husband and inspiring father.



“Our good Lord has blessed you with robust health, a great sense of judgment, and a pure heart. There is nothing more I could have asked for in a life partner.



“I love you now, more than ever before. Happy birthday, John. Forever and a day, Lordina,” she shared on Facebook.













