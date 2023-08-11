Jomoro NPP Race: Paul Hopeson Kwaw successfully files nomination form

Paul Hopeson holding his nomination form

Source: Daniel Kaku

Paul Hopeson Kwaw, has successfully submitted his nomination form to contest the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Jomoro constituency of the Western Region.

The NPP will conduct its parliamentary primaries election from Saturday, September 23, 2023, to Saturday, December 2, 2023, for the orphan constituencies on a case-by-case basis across the country.



The Jomoro parliamentary seat is being occupied by Dorcas Afo-Toffey on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



She recaptured the seat for the NDC in 2020 from Paul Essien of the NPP.



Speaking to the media after the close of filing of nomination forms on Thursday, August 10, 2023, Paul Hopeson Kwaw who contested in the Jomoro NPP parliamentary primaries in 2015 and lost to Paul Essien, commended the rank and file of the party for supporting him to submit his nomination form to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries this year.



"My sincere appreciation to all delegates and party faithful for your unalloyed support during the submission and filing of my nomination form yesterday. God richly bless you for supporting a worthy cause", he appreciated.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to appeal to the party delegates to vote massively for him to recapture the Jomoro parliamentary seat for the NPP in 2024.

"Let me take this medium to appeal to our hardworking delegates to remember me on the election day by voting massively for me to recapture the Jomoro parliamentary seat for our great NPP because this seat was ours and we lost it to NDC in 2020. We need to work harder to recapture it", he said.



He called on the rank and file of the party to stay united and avoid utterances that would divide the party.



Paul Hopeson Kwaw who was a founding member of the NPP Atlanta branch in the USA, pledged his commitment to run a clean and decent campaign.



He also advised his followers to run a very decent campaign without attacking anybody in the party.



"I have pledged to run a decent and clean campaign so that after my victory I will not find it difficult to unite the rank and file of the party to unseat Dorcas Afo-Toffey of NDC and I have also advised my followers to run a very decent campaign", he stated.



He retaliated that when he becomes the MP for Jomoro Constituency, he would establish a coconut factory in the constituency to create employment for the youth and others.

On his part, Moses Andoh, the Jomoro NPP Constituency Secretary, expressed his happiness over the exercise.



He took the opportunity to advise the aspirants and their followers to focus on their campaign messages and avoid any form of personal attack.



"Our common enemy is the NDC, it is not NPP so we must run a clean campaign, I have advised the aspirants and their supporters to engage in a very decent campaign so that there will not be any problem in the party. I strongly believe if we do our things well, we will recapture the Jomoro Parliamentary seat because this seat was for us some years back", he advised.



The NPP opened nomination forms for prospective aspirants on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in all the orphan Constituencies and closed the nomination and filing on Thursday, August 10, 2023.