Kafui Prebbie marks birthday with a heartwarming gesture for May Fair Orphanages

Kafui Prebbie Foundation gave premium health insurance packages to children in various orphanages

Source: GNA

Kafui Prebbie through his foundation Kafui Prebbie Foundation (KPF) gifts over 200 children from Nyame Dua, Rafiki, and May Fair Orphanages to mark the celebration of his birthday on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

A present of incredible worth that spoke volumes about compassion, solidarity, and the foundation's dedication to changing lives greeted the children and patrons among the colourful celebrations that filled the day. An air of expectation permeated Nyame Dua as the sun's rays shone through the windows. This expectation extended beyond the celebration itself to include the touching act that was about to take place.



The Kafui Prebbie Foundation, an epitome of generosity and commitment, gave premium health insurance packages to the children and patrons of Nyame Dua, Rafiki, and May Fair Orphanages.



This present was more than simply financial assistance; it was a pledge of care, a shield against the uncertainties of life. The foundation, in collaboration with Implementers, a social project management organisation, recognised that health is more than simply a physical state, but also a foundation upon which aspirations are constructed and futures are fashioned.

The importance of the health insurance plans went beyond the short-term protection they offered. Regardless of their circumstances, these kits guaranteed that more than 200 kids and customers would have access to the medical treatment they deserved. The foundation had created a safety net that would catch them in times of need and uncertainty, so they would no longer have to shoulder the burden of medical bills.



The Kafui Prebbie Foundation not only provided a remedy but also sparked optimism in a world where unforeseen health difficulties might dash ambitions and burden families. The foundation underlined its dedication to ensuring the wellbeing of every child in its care by renewing and replacing misplaced National Health Insurance Cards. The conviction that health and wellbeing were unalienable rights that could not be compromised was demonstrated by this deed.



The event was held on the grounds of Nyame Dua Orphanage, where the walls saw not just festivities, but also a reminder of humanity's ability for generosity. The feeling of togetherness and common purpose pervaded the air as the children laughed, played, and engaged. Their smiles exuded not only happiness, but also security, which the Kafui Prebbie Foundation had given to them.