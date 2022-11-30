Kantamanto fire: Close down shops that avoid electrical wiring audits – BPS to GNFS

Ghana National Fire Service logo

The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS) has urged the Ghana National Fire Service to close down shops that fail to participate in community fire training and education as well as sanction those who fail to avail themselves of an audit on electrical wiring.

The BPS' suggestion comes on the heels of the fire outbreak that razed over 200 shops, destroying goods worth thousands of cedis at Kantamanto in Accra on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.



Despite the fact that the inferno destroyed several shops and properties, the Ghana National Fire Service was able to douse it after several hours to prevent further loss.



The GNFS complained of a lack of accessibility to the market, which made their job difficult.

The Chief of Party at the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada, speaking to Class News, said the Ghana National Fire Service must intensify its public education on fire safety and hold traders accountable.



He also chided city authorities for failing to structure market centers in the cities properly.