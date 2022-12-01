1
Kantamanto market fire: Police offer psycho-social support to victims

41452281 Police interacting with victims

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has provided clinical psychologists to offer psycho-social support to the victims of Tuesday’s fire disaster at Kantamanto in the Greater Accra region.

In addition, the police refreshed the victims with food and water.

The fire which engulfed a section of the Kantamanto market in Accra on 29th November 2022, was successfully put out by the Ghana National Fire Service with the police providing security and operational support.

As part of ongoing Police investigation processes, owners of the affected shops were conveyed to the Accra Regional Police Headquarters where relevant details were taken from them.

In line with disaster management practice in the country, the victims were, thereafter, handed over to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

There were no fatalities and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Meanwhile, Police and the Fire Service investigations into the incident continue.

The Police administration expressed gratitude to the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, for taking time to visit the scene to encourage the personnel and also commiserate with the affected traders.

