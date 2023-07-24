Keep hope alive, God will take care of you- Reverend Elsie Mimi Boakye urges

File photo

Source: GNA

The Reverend Elsie Mimi Boakye of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International, has encouraged Christians to keep their hope in God alive even in the face of turbulent times.

She urged them not to fret when their expectations were delayed because God in His own time would come through for them.



Rev Boakye said this on Sunday whilst delivering a sermon titled, “The Great Provider will take care of you”.



She quoted from 1 Kings 17:2-6, which speaks about how Elijah obeyed God’s instruction to go into hiding from King Ahab, an evil King of Israel.



Whilst in hiding, Elijah drank from a brook and God used ravens to supply him food on a daily basis.



Rev Boakye advised Christians to emulate Elijah by obeying God’s instructions to enjoy His blessings.



She said God used the ravens to feed Elijah and not any other man because He wanted Elijah to trust and depend solely on Him as his source.

Rev Boakye explained that sometimes God intentionally allowed people to encounter challenges as a way of protecting them from evil.



“Elijah found himself at the brook as a hideout from danger. Your situation may not be favourable but God is using it as your hideout from danger.



“Wait patiently for God to bring you out Himself. Premature exposure leads to uncountable dangers. Allow yourself to be groomed, sharpened and nurtured before God Himself decides when to expose you to the world,” she said.



She said if God used ravens and a widow to take care of Elijah, He could equally use anyone to meet their needs and advised them not to despise others.



“The same God who is able to take care of the lilies of the fields and birds of the air who neither farm nor do any work is able to do exceedingly above all you can think of. The doings of the Lord are marvellous,” she said.