Kejetia Market redevelopment project on course – Regional minister-nominee

Work ongoing at the Kejetia market redevelopment project

Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, Simon Osei-Mensah has stressed that work on Phase II of the Kejetia redevelopment project was on course contrary to reports that work had stalled.

Osei-Mensah made the disclosure today March 2, 2021, when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee.



Asked by committee member Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa what he will do to expedite work on the project, he said: “The project has not stalled and the contractor is on site.



“The pace of work is a bit slow because most of the prefabricated parts which they should have brought from UK delayed because of the COVID, fortunately; most of them have arrived,” he added.



The nominee also cited a further challenge in seeking to discharge the project.

He said contractors were currently requesting more space to allow them undertake the project.



“What they are requesting for now is additional space… where we relocated people initially is not the complete space that they require so they will need additional space,” the minister said adding that relocations have been done and that more people have also agreed to relocate as and when.



An initial €87 million, of the €248 million total project financing package has been released since February 2020. The government is further expected secure the second tranche around April 2021.



The project took off in May 2019 with a sod-cutting ceremony performed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The project is being executed by Brazilian construction firm, Contracta Engineering Limited.