Ken Agyapong picks number 1, Bawumia picks 2 on ballot for NPP flagbearer polls

The Presidential Elections Committee has held a constructive interactive session with the four contestants vying for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.

The outcome of this session was the agreement on the modalities and procedures that will govern the upcoming election.



Under the supervision of officials from the Electoral Commission of Ghana, the Elections Committee conducted a balloting process to determine the order in which the contestants will appear on the ballot.



The results of this balloting have now been revealed, in a statement from the party, setting the stage for a highly anticipated NPP flagbearer race. Here is the order in which the contestants will be listed on the ballot:



1. Ken Ohene Agyapong 2. Mahamudu Bawumia 3. Owusu Afriyie Akoto 4. Francis Addai-Nimoh



The NPP is set to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4. Apart from Dr. Bawumia, the other three contenders in the race include Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP; Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the former Minister for Agriculture; and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



