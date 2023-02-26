‘Ken Ofori Atta is the best finance minister since 1957’– Government spokesperson

Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister and Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is Ghana's best finance minister since 1957, according to Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, the government spokesperson on governance and security.

He claims that the financial sector has seen a significant transition as a result of the arrangements, policies and initiatives made by the finance minister.



Speaking in an interview with Original TV, he said that the legacies of Ken Ofori-Atta stand out in terms of proper management of the economy when compared to all other finance ministers who have served the country since the fourth republic.



“Ken Ofori-Atta is the best finance minister ever, in Ghana, we study to progress and when I say we study to progress, I’m not talking about academics.



“I’m talking about empiricism and research…when you sit around the table and discuss issues with financial experts in the world, you will realize that even finance ministers on this continent hold him (Ofori Atta) in high esteem.



“Now I have heard various calls that president Akufo-Addo should dismiss Ken Ofori-Atta.



“I said this and I have to say this again and I will continue to say that the best finance minister for the republic of Ghana since 1957 is the Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, I have said it.

“…undoubtedly, the minister of finance, ever since he was vetted into the office in 2017, I have found Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, as one of the best finance ministers that Ghana has ever had…posterity will testify about it,” he said.



Last year, some NPP parliamentarians demanded that Mr Ofori-Atta be sacked.



The MPs, numbering about 80, held a press conference to impress on the President to relieve his cousin of the responsibility of managing the national purse or risk losing their support for government business going forward.







Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:









Watch the latest edition of Business Moments below:











AM/SARA