Ken Ofori-Atta's continuous stay delays IMF bailout - NPP MP

Davis Ansah Opoku, Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency, Eastern Region has revealed that the continued stay of Ken Ofori-Atta in office as Finance Minister will delay the country's IMF bailout.

He explained that the finance minister has lost credibility in leading the country’s restructuring program,



In a Facebook post, the lawmaker said Ken Ofori-Atta has lost the trust of many, including Members of Parliament and the whole country hence the need to the president to appoint a new face.



“Kwasi Kwarteng never wanted to leave his post. His mere resignation stopped the slide of the pound. The same is needed in Ghana to stem the hedging.Ken has spoken against credit rating agencies and the IMF. His continuous presence is delaying the program. He doesn't have the credibility to lead a debt restructuring program, hence his delegation of responsibility to a 5-member committee. “He has lost the trust of many, including Members of Parliament and the whole country.A fresh face will bring the 3 C's. Competence, confidence and credibility.He needs to help the President. He must resign now!” Davis Opoku posted on Facebook. The Minority and Majority Members of Parliament seem to be on the same page following the call to remove the finance minister from office.



While the Minority in Parliament has filed a motion to have Ken Ofori-Atta sacked, the Majority also threatened to boycott the 2023 budget presentation if the finance minister is not relieved of his post.



The MPs explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor management of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.

While addressing the parliamentary press corps, the minority urged the majority to not relent on calling the finance minister out.



The Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, noted “as representatives of the people and as duty bearers, we must move a motion to call for the end of the Finance Minister.



“Our brothers in the Majority believe in this. What they should do is to support the call of the Minority Leader and the motion for the Minority Leader for the dismissal of the Finance Minister.”



