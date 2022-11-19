KenVindicated tops Twitter trends

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

After hours of questioning and interrogations by the eight-member ad hoc committee set up to probe the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, social media has been talking.

From discussing the various issues tabled for debate, to the postures of the finance minister and members of the committee, #KenVindicated is currently number 1 on Twitter trends.



When the finance minister began his response to the allegations of the proponents of the censure motion, he said: “Today, I acknowledge our economy is facing difficulties and the people of Ghana are enduring hardships. As the person, President Akufo-Addo has put in charge of the economy, I feel the pain personally, professionally, and in my soul.



“I see and feel the terrible impact of rising prices of goods and services on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary Ghanaians,” he added.



Some tweets that have flooded the timeline suggest that the finance minister was able to vindicate himself when he appeared before the committee on November 18, 2022.



A Twitter user, Loise @BoaduLoise wrote: “Listening to the finance minister speak, reinforced my belief in him to navigate us out of these unknown and uncharted waters. God bless him for telling Ghanaians #CluelessNDC #KenVindicated.”

Some others have expressed their disappointment while adding that the calls for the removal should not be based on partisan politics but on the desire to see Ghana succeed.



“Mmom Ghana paa de3, education has been the key to success. It is the beginning of foolishness. Anybody supporting Ken Ofori Atta has one way or the other benefitted from the loot. #KenVindicated,” Asiedu Nketia(Parody) @NoLongTins.



Another tweep wrote: #KenVindicated “I have always known Ken Ofori-Atta is right , looking at the Committee's proponents questioning and responses from Ken tells that the allegations are mischievous and weightless. NDC has always been known as liars and propaganda."



