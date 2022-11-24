Kibi Water Treatment plant resumes operation after turbidity dropped

Turbidity of raw water in the Birim river reached alarming level of 3800NTU

The Kibi Water Treatment plant has resumed operation after it was shut down over the weekend due to pollution by illegal miners.

The turbidity of raw water in the Birim river reached an alarming level of 3800NTU making it impossible for treatment by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) hence the shutdown.



However, operation of the plant resumed Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after the turbidity dropped to 300NTU.



Meanwhile, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has called for the arrest of the illegal miners.



He described them as criminals who must be arrested by the Ghana Police Service for prosecution.



Okyenhene reiterated his relentless call for decentralization and retooling of the regulatory bodies in the mining industry to enable them work effectively to win the war against illegal mining.

Meanwhile, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin on Monday, November 21, 2022, ordered the destoolment of Benkumhene of Asamang Tamfoe Nana Boakye Darkwa over illegal mining.



On November 9, 2022, some residents in the community calling itself Concerned Citizens of Asamang Tamfoe petitioned the Akyem Abuakwa Judicial council accusing the Benkumhene for engaging in illegal mining polluting rivers, and degrading farmlands threatening food security and livelihood of smallholder farmers.



The petition was submitted weeks after some illegal miners in Asamang Tamfoe clashed with Okyeman Environmental Taskforce on anti-galamsey operation in the community leading to exchange of gunshots on the streets.



Subsequently, the Benkumhene held a press conference on October 6, 2022 calling the bluff of Okyeman Environmental taskforce led by Chief of Akyem Apapam, Osabarima Apagya Ofori IV and dared to violently clash them should they return to the community stating that they are engaging in legitimate community mining introduced by government.



Ritual was performed at the forecourt of the Ofori Panin Fie to destool the Benkumhene.