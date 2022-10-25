Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah tops Twitter trends after breaking silence on Cedi depreciation

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is currently topping trends on social media platform; Twitter, after he broke the silence on the cedi depreciation.

This comes after many Ghanaians took to social media to react to the high cost of living and the lack of government effort to curb the cedi depreciation.



On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on October 24, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 12.5244 and a selling price of 12.5370.



However, on October 24, the information minister revealed that the government is engaged is in a series of consultations with relevant stakeholders in the financial sector to solve the issue of the cedi depreciation.



Aside from that, the Economic Management Team, chaired by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, will also hold a series of meetings with other stakeholders, Asaaseradio.com adds.



This consultation will end with a cabinet retreat, after which the president will address the nation with steps taken to solve the current economic hardship.

Following these revelations, the information minister has topped Twitter trends as many have expressed mixed reactions to this development.



Pharuk FK posted “I’m certain that Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in his private moments will have regrets being the minister of information now. The most difficult job in Ghana now is attempting to defend this government.”



Another user said “The hardest job on earth today is being an information minister to Akufo Addo's government. Man will say shit then they'll ask you to come and clarify. I pity Oppong Nkrumah. His credibility gone all in the name of being a minister.”



Here are some of the tweets:





Oppong Nkrumah and the NPP are waiting for cocoa Syndicate loan to stabilise the cedi for 2 weeks max! This loan is a great canker! Oppong Nkrumah is gradually becoming a clown in the face of Ghanaians. He will realise it when he is out of power! @NAkufoAddo — ELSolo (@elsolo_gh) October 25, 2022

The hardest job on earth today is being an information minister to Akufo Addo's government. Man will say shit then they'll ask you to come and clarify. I pity Oppong Nkrumah. His credibility gone all in the name of being a minister.



Ghana cedi WhatsApp #FixtureBoca — King Geoffery ???????????? (@Meister_studio) October 25, 2022

So wait ooh, Does this mean Ghana as a country don’t have any gold reserve? Other countries that don’t even produce gold do have reserves. If we had a reserve,I think it would have helped us a lot as a country in times like this. ???????? The NPP NDC Len Ofori Atta Kojo Oppong Nkrumah — Abdul-Jawad Baba (@AbdulJawadBaba) October 25, 2022

I can't believe this. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on Joy FM, rattled like a Parrot on the deficiencies of the NDC/JDM. It was bcs he said he cld defend the incompetence of Akufo Addo, that was why Hamid was removed & he given the position. How can he be tired now? What a shame. https://t.co/S61kW6X9Sp — Jojo Bruce-Quansah (@BruceJojo) October 20, 2022

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah take elitism scam most of the youth in this country… man knows nothing.. Big time Fraud ???????????? — Paa Kwesi (@papakwesi_jr) October 24, 2022

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah hints at a meeting by the Economic Management Team to tackle the economic crisis.



Any expectations of this meeting? pic.twitter.com/K3b2D6Zijr — With All Due Respect (@cdzas) October 25, 2022