Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah tops Twitter trends after breaking silence on Cedi depreciation

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah is currently topping trends on social media platform; Twitter, after he broke the silence on the cedi depreciation.

This comes after many Ghanaians took to social media to react to the high cost of living and the lack of government effort to curb the cedi depreciation.

On the Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana on October 24, 2022, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 12.5244 and a selling price of 12.5370.

However, on October 24, the information minister revealed that the government is engaged is in a series of consultations with relevant stakeholders in the financial sector to solve the issue of the cedi depreciation.

Aside from that, the Economic Management Team, chaired by Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, will also hold a series of meetings with other stakeholders, Asaaseradio.com adds.

This consultation will end with a cabinet retreat, after which the president will address the nation with steps taken to solve the current economic hardship.

Following these revelations, the information minister has topped Twitter trends as many have expressed mixed reactions to this development.

Pharuk FK posted “I’m certain that Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in his private moments will have regrets being the minister of information now. The most difficult job in Ghana now is attempting to defend this government.”

Another user said “The hardest job on earth today is being an information minister to Akufo Addo's government. Man will say shit then they'll ask you to come and clarify. I pity Oppong Nkrumah. His credibility gone all in the name of being a minister.”

Here are some of the tweets:









