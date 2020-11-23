Koku Anyidoho finally reacts to Rawlings’ death

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has finally reacted to news of the passing of ex-president Jerry John Rawlings.

Former President Rawlings, who in a few weeks buried his mother, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Reacting to the news, Mr Anyidoho, who is also mourning the passing away of his eight-year-old daughter, took to his Twitter page to mourn the late President.



According to him, though November has been very tough for him with the passing away of his daughter and the passing away of Papa J, it has rather made him tougher for the life ahead.



Sharing photos of himself and Mr Rawlings, Mr Anyidoho said the battles are not for him to fight; adding that God is in full control.

He said "November has been very tough for me with the passing away of my daughter on the 7th, and the passing away of Papa J on the 12th: but it has made me tougher for the life ahead. The battles are not mine to fight; God is in full control".





