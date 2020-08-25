Regional News

Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly calls for suspension of street jams and carnival

Public Relations Officer, Nii Ofori-Quaye

The Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly has called for the suspension of street jams and carnival which are regular features of the Osu celebration of Homowo.

The Assembly has further cautioned that this year’s Osu Homowo which will be celebrated on Tuesday the 25th of August 2020 should be low key and in moderation as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.



A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Nii Ofori-Quaye appealed to the chiefs and people to cooperate with the Municipal Assembly to comply with all the COVID 19 protocols and celebrate this year’s Homowo in moderation.

The Assembly also expressed delight at the peaceful manner events leading to the celebration of this year’s Osu Homowo have been handled.



The statement applauded the Chiefs and people for eschewing violence and other forms of disturbances that characterised previous year’s celebration.

