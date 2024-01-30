Kpando Queen mother supports 34 women to undergo soap making training program

All 34 women were supported with a soft loan to kickstart their businesses in the community

Source: GNA

The Queen mother of Kpando Gadza, Mama Kodzogasi II in the Volta Region is on a women development drive in her community. For a start Mama with the support from Sankoofa Enlightenment Foundation and Resa Det Enterprises trained 34 women in production of liquid soap, shower gel, hair balm, body lotion and ointment.

The three days training at Kpando Gadza is the first of a series of training programs organized by the Queen Mother, Mama Kodzogasi as a way of empowering the women in her community and Kpando as a whole.



The women who underwent the training said this is a life changer for them and their family and called on others to join the training since it served as an opportunity to develop new and alternative livelihoods.

During the launch of the program, an executive member of Sankoofa Foundation, Mr Derek Offei Antwi-Boasiako made reservations about how happy he was to be a part of the training session. He also pledged their commitment to see more women in the country trained to be independent on themselves.



The Queen Mother Mama Kodzogasi II made clear her resolution to have all women trained in handy craft since it will go a long way to help them improve their lives by serving as alternative means of sustainable livelihood. After the training, all 34 women were supported with a soft loan to kickstart their businesses in the community.