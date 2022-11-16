4
Kumcacha praises Owusu Bempah’s maturity following Agradaa’s arrest

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei alias Kumchacha, has heaped praise on Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah describing him as a mature man of God.

According to Kumchacha, the founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministries showed maturity in his public spat with the embattled founder of Heaven Way Champion Ministries, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng alias Nana Agradaa.

“Rev. Owusu Bempah is a very great man of God. The woman was persistently mocking him for being arrested. She said Reverend Owusu Bempah will go to prison by November. She even said if he doesn’t go to jail by November ending, she will stop worshipping God,” he told Oman Channel.

Kumchacha noted that despite several acts of provocation from Nana Agradaa, Reverend Bempah maintained his composure.

Evangelist Oduro Koranteng was recently arrested over allegations of fraud and has been in custody since.

The loudmouth former fetish priestess in the past directed vitriol at Rev Bempah but according to Kumchacha, Agradaa’s recent plight should be a lesson to every boastful person who has little regard for others.

“We should remember that there is something called back to the sender and that all power belongs to God. People should not be behaving as if they own the world,” Kumchacha said.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
