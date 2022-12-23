3
Kwesi Botchwey laid to rest

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The funeral for the former finance minister Kwesi Botchwey has been held.

Mr Botchwey’s funeral was held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Thursday, 22 December 2022.

Mr Botchwey was later cremated according to sources.

The former finance minister passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Saturday, 19 November 2022, at the age of 78.

He was under medical care until his passing, sources say.

Prof Botchwey first served as finance minister during the military era of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) from 1982 to 1991 and then in the constitutional period of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from 1992 to 1995.

Prof Botchwey was Ghana's longest-serving finance minister.

