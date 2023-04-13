LGBTQ+: Take your American visa, I prefer staying here till death – Dormaahene to US

Osagyefo Aseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Dormaahene has called the bluff of the United States government on the matter of same-sex relationships.

He stressed at a public function over the weekend that Ghana will not under any circumstance accept a man marrying a man and a woman marrying another.



He called on government and all politicians to send a strong signal to that effect, warning that he will personally see to the political loss of anyone who supports the LGBTQ+ agenda in the country.



He addressed the United States Vice President, Kamala, Harris, who is the most recent American official to speak on the matter, stating that LGBTQ+ rights were human rights.



“Take your America, as for me Agyemang Badu II, if I come to you and you think because of some pronouncements I have made, you won’t grant me a visa, I will remain here in my country.



“I will stay here till death. This is where I was born,” he stressed as the audience applauded him.

He said Ghana was seeking a meager US$3 billion from the International Monetary Fund [IMF] alleging that it was because of the funds that we were being bombarded with pro-LGBTQ positions.



He also called out Kamala Harris for choosing to visit Ghana with her husband, “why didn’t she come with a gay wife,” he quizzed.







