26
Menu
News

LGBTQ+: Take your American visa, I prefer staying here till death – Dormaahene to US

Video Archive
Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osagyefo Aseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Dormaahene has called the bluff of the United States government on the matter of same-sex relationships.

He stressed at a public function over the weekend that Ghana will not under any circumstance accept a man marrying a man and a woman marrying another.

He called on government and all politicians to send a strong signal to that effect, warning that he will personally see to the political loss of anyone who supports the LGBTQ+ agenda in the country.

He addressed the United States Vice President, Kamala, Harris, who is the most recent American official to speak on the matter, stating that LGBTQ+ rights were human rights.

“Take your America, as for me Agyemang Badu II, if I come to you and you think because of some pronouncements I have made, you won’t grant me a visa, I will remain here in my country.

“I will stay here till death. This is where I was born,” he stressed as the audience applauded him.

He said Ghana was seeking a meager US$3 billion from the International Monetary Fund [IMF] alleging that it was because of the funds that we were being bombarded with pro-LGBTQ positions.

He also called out Kamala Harris for choosing to visit Ghana with her husband, “why didn’t she come with a gay wife,” he quizzed.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:



SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Isaac Dogboe's father 'fingers' prophet in son's defeats
Ex-Man City defender recounts how Balotelli traded blows with Roberto Mancini over wrong accusations
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Related Articles: