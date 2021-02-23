LGBTQ+ group backed by former MP, set to open new office in Sefwi – Report

The LGBTQ group in Ghana are reportedly opening a new office in the Western North Region

It has emerged that the Tesano office of the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Individuals (LGBTQI) is not the only place they conduct their activities.

According to Okay FM’s Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, the group had offices in Labone and East Legon but were forced to shut them down.



He explained following the closure of the two offices, the recently-outdoored Tesano office has become the hub of activities for the group.



He revealed that the group is being backed by a former member of parliament who has established an office in Kumasi for such activities.



The reports furthers that on Wednesday, February 23, 2021, the group will open an office in the Western North Region. He failed to cite the exact location of the new office but said it is in one of the Sefwi communities.



“The group had offices in Labone and East Legon but all have been closed down so now it’s left with only the Tesano (office). I know a former MP who has taken money and is backing these groups. They have an office in Asokwa and will open a new one in Sefwi on Wednesday,” he said on the Monday, February 22 edition of his show.

Meanwhile reports indicate upon the orders of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the said Tesano office has been shut down by armed security personnel. The president on Monday, February 22, 2021 instructed the police and national security to close down the office.



Meanwhile, a journalist who formerly worked with Metro TV has declared his status as gay. Ignatius Annor said on Joy News that he had to hide his sexuality due to fears of victimization.



“At the time, I practised Broadcast Journalism in Ghana for a number of years and being on TV and being outed brought a lot of pain to my life."



“This is going to be the very first time, using your medium, to say that not only am I an activist for the rights of African Sexual Minorities [LGBTQ+] but I am gay; it is the truth that I have accepted, it is the truth that I will live by,” the former Metro TV journalist stressed.



He added, “because I was ousted as a gay person and obviously, I denied because I was afraid of losing my job and also for the fear of what would happen to me personally…”