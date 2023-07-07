LGBTQ+ is a sexual perversion and will never be accepted in Ghana - Ntim Fordjour fires critics of anti-gay bill

Member of Parliament for Assin South, Reverend Ntim Fordjour

The Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Assin South, Reverend Ntim Fordjour, has said that activities of the LGBTQ+ community must and will never be accepted by Ghanaians.

Ntim Fordjour who is one of the proponents of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill insisted that LGBTQ+ activities are only sexual perversion and not a human right.



"Mr. Speaker, many have been said but same-sex marriage is abhorred by all cultures, all religions and the issue of LGBT and all the rights some people ascribe to, I dare say that LGBT is not a human right, it's a sexual perversion. A sexual perversion that must not be condoned. It is not correct and must not be accepted. It is most absurd for one to be allowed to choose to sleep with a tree, to sleep with an animal or anything at all in the interest and under the guise of human rights. That's not a human right, that is sexual perversion.



"Sex is assigned at birth and that is the context of gender we are talking about. There is no one that does not have X chromosomes as a woman or XY chromosomes as a man. There is no middle ground," Ntim Fordjour said.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament during the second reading and debate of the proposed bill, Ntim Fordjour quoted Genesis 1:17-18 as the standard for how marriage and sexual intercourse should be (that is man is to woman).



"If there are some hormonal imbalances and certain attitudinal perversions which have put some people into stating certain obscene preferences, we are ready to support them to reorient in line with Genesis 1:17-18," he added.

Meanwhile, Ntim Fordjour has questioned the basis of some diplomats describing Ghana as backward over the anti-LGBTQ+ bill currently pending in parliament.



In a social media post sighted by GhanaWeb, the MP accused such critics of being biased in their criticism.



“I’ve taken notice of some diplomats and LGBTQ activists who are describing our decision to protect the sanctity and dignity of our people and values through the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill as “backwards in civilization and prosperity”. Would these diplomats and activists dare say same thing to Russia, China, Brunei, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Qatar? Are these countries backwards in civilization and prosperity? Definitely NOT!” he stated.



ABJ/WA





