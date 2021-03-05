LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo swears in Ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is swearing in his ministers

The appointees are taking the oath of office after receiving approval from the Parliament of Ghana.



Three of the nominees were recommended for rejection by the Appointments Committee of Parliament but the plenary approved them through balloting.



Mavis Hawa Koomson of the Fisheries and Aquaculture, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah of Information and Dr Akoto Afriyie of Food and Agriculture.

The oath-taking paves way for the appointees to now commence their respective jobs.



