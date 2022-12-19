2
LIVESTREAMED: Ken Ofori-Atta addresses the nation on Monday

Ken Ofori Atta DOP Ken Ofori -Atta Finance Minister

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of finance, Ken Ofori-Atta will address the nation on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Ministry of Information.

The minister is expected to inform Ghanaians about the steps taken to resolve the nation's present economic problems as well as updates on the recent strengthening of the Ghanaian Cedi against the US dollar.

This was announced by the ministry of information on their Twitter handle.

Watch the stream below;



AM/WA

