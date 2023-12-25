LIVESTREAMING: Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo One-on-One with Bridget Otoo

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo

Ghana’s former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, is the guest for this week’s edition of One On One on Metro TV, hosted by Bridget Otoo.

After 22 years on the bench of Ghana’s Supreme Court, Sophia Akuffo became Ghana’s first female Chief Justice in 2017.



Her role as the head of the judiciary came to an end in December 2019 when she retired.



Since then, she has gone into civil society advocacy and has been sharing her opinion on various public issues.

The former Chief Justice, in February this year, joined a group of pensioner bondholders to picket at the Ministry of Finance to demand a total exemption of their investments in the government’s controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



Watch livestream of the interview below:



