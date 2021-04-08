LIVESTREAMING: Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV

Randy Abbey is hosting Kwakye Ofosu and Egyapa Mercer

Randy Abbey takes his seat to host two panelists to have a discourse on the latest issues in the country.

Good Morning Ghana is the show and it is airing on Metro TV with Randy and his guests probing all relevant issues in the country.



The April 6 edition focused on the Kasoa incident but with new development in the past 24 hours, it will most likely feature.



A newspaper review segment will precede the discussion which will be handled by two guests. Today's edition features Felix Kwakye Ofosu of the NDC and Andrew Egyapa Mercer of the NPP

Randy Abbey has a knack for voicing out his opinions on major issues so expect that to be part of today’s show.



Watch the show below



