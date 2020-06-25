General News

LIVESTREAMING: Ministry of Information Press Briefing

The Ministry of Information is holding its Thursday edition of the Minister’s Press Briefing to update Ghanaians on measures taken by government in battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ghana recorded its first two COVID-19 infections on March 12, 2020. Since then, the nation has so far recorded over 15,000 cases with 11,078 recoveries and 98 deaths.



The government over the period has since been implementing measures to curb the spread of the virus and manage existing cases.



The Ministry of Information in a bid to keep Ghanaians updated on these measures, has been conducting press briefings scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursday in every week.