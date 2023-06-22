LIVESTREAMING: Parliament celebrates Asamoah Gyan

Members of Parliament are making a statement after Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan announced his retirement from professional football.

Gyan has been inactive for a few years now, but up until now he has always maintained that he is still an active professional footballer.



Speaking at the Afremximbank 30th Annual Meeting held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday, Gyan said the time had come to call it quits.

