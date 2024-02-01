Lands Minister visits Dollar Power as government reinforces Ghana’s boundary lands

Lands Minister, Abu Jinapor together with other ministers visited Dollar Power

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor together with the Deputy Ministers of Lands, Roads, and Highways, as well as the leadership of the Ghana Boundary Commission, led by General Emmanuel Kotey on January 31, 2024, paid a working visit to Dollar Power.

Dollar Power is a community along the Ghana-Ivory Coast International Boundary Line in the Savannah Region noted for its highly mineralized lands.



Abu Jinapor said the Ghana-Ivory Coast International Boundary Line was established in 1928, with Boundary Pillars mutually positioned.



He added that sometime in 2005, the Dollar Power community was established to take advantage of the highly mineralized lands.



“Since 2021, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, through the Ghana Boundary Commission, has been working to reinforce our Boundary Lines and regulate mining activities in the area. On the instructions of President Akufo-Addo, 24km and 25km feeder roads are being constructed by the 48 Engineers of the Ghana Armed Forces, from Ntereso to Dollar Power to link the community to other parts of the country", he said.

He assured the people of the government’s commitment to launch a Community Mining Scheme in the area to regularise the activities of small-scale miners.



"I also used the opportunity to invite the investor community to partner with the government to establish a large-scale mining operation to take advantage of the huge deposits of gold in the area", he added.



According to the minister, the government of President Akufo-Addo is fully committed to bringing development to Dollar Power and will continue to work with all stakeholders, including the private sector, to bring this much-needed development.