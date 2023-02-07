Ledzokoku NPP parliamentary hopeful donates wheelchairs, crutches to disabled persons

Nii Ashittey Ollennu with some members of the More Hope Foundation

New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate hopeful for Ledzokuku Constituency, Nii Ashittey Ollennu, has made a donation to the More Hope Foundation at Teshie Mannet Junction.

Mr Ollennu affectionately known as New Face donated the items made up of four wheelchairs, 10 elbow crouches, 4 armpit crutches and a cash sum of GHC2,000 to be given to disabled members of the foundation.



“Between myself and my wife, we have decided to dedicate the profit from our business every December towards charity. So it is from the little we made at the end of December 31, 2022, that we have bought these items.



“We have always made sure that those who benefit from our charity are those who are really in need. For this year we identified a few people in this group who are in need of things to help with their mobility. Certainly, this cannot be the end, we will continue to do it until we see that we have properly touched lives,” the parliamentary candidate hopeful stated during a short ceremony to present the items to the foundation.

Nii Ashittey Ollennu implored the general public to take interest in providing support to needy and disabled persons in society.



My advice is that everyone who has been privileged should know that we have brothers and sisters who have challenges and require our assistance,” he said.



On his part, the President of More Hope for Better Foundation, Joe Mends expressed appreciation to Mr Ollennu and his family for the kind gesture.