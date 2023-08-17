Legal Agenda: Is the law on vigilantism and related offences practicable?

The host of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV, Matilda Boateng Nartey, and her team of experts discuss a very important subject, particularly at a time when the West African region is threatened by military coups.

With guests: Dr. Adam Bonaa (a security expert), and Richard Sena Hotor, a legal practitioner, they discuss the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019.



In his initial comments, Dr. Adam Bonaa explained that such an act exists to ensure that things like the current coups that have happened in the sub-region do no happen.



He also explained that it is important to note that coups don’t start in a day, while calling on all to keep Niger, the latest West African country to have experienced a coup d’état, in their prayers.



On his part, lawyer Sena Hotor said that while the law has its own shortcomings, it will be most tested in 2024 when Ghana heads into the crucial presidential and parliamentary elections.

Watch the interactions full interview below:







AE