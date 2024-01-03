Let peace prevail in Bawku — Asantehene urges feuding factions

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Source: GNA

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has asked rival factions in the Bawku conflict to reconsider their positions and allow peace to prevail to restore free movement of people and the development of the area.

According to him, the repercussions of the prolonged conflict would be abject poverty among the people, retrogression in infrastructure and human development of the area, as well as diseases and hunger.



It was, therefore, important for all those involved in the conflict to sit and reflect on their actions and resolve to address their internal issues in a peaceful and amicable manner to give hope to the younger generations.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu made the call in an address read for him by Oguahyia Oduro Panin Birikorang, Chief of Edubiase in the Ashanti Region, during the annual Quran recitation and Islamic prayers for the nation in Kumasi.



The Asantehene reminded Ghanaians about the impending political campaigns and called for tolerance of divergent views.



He said it was important for politicians to refrain from engaging in tribal or religious politics and rather, focus on disseminating messages that would help transform the country and give hope to the people.



The Asantehene pointed out that political intolerance had been the cause of conflicts, poverty, destruction and loss of lives in many African countries, saying, Ghana was not ready to veer into that direction.

He appealed to the youth in Zongo communities not to yield to political orchestrations that would force them to commit violence during the electioneering campaigns, adding that, having two people from the north to lead the two biggest political parties in the 2024 general elections, was a testimony of how young people from the northern part of the country could rise to lead and transform Ghana.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu appealed to the people in Zongo communities to take advantage of the Otumfuo Educational Trust Fund to climb higher in their educational pursuits.



He also urged the chiefs and elders in Zongo communities to work to protect children and the youth from the activities of politicians who only use and dumb them after elections.



Mr Mohammed Kabir Abubakar of Al – Azariya Islamic Institute was adjudged the best memorizer of the three-week Tahfiz contest, and was awarded with a brand new Picato Rio saloon car donated by Mr Ali Suraj, a presidential staffer.



In attendance were Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam, Alhaji Dr Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, Amir of Gombe state in Nigeria, Alhaji Musah Akambonga, President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs, and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul Rahman Adam Sanfo lll, the Mosque Chief, amongst others.