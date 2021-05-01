Let's pray they don't take bribe - Spiritualist on 200 soldiers fighting Galamsey

Source: Oman Ghana, Contributor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday April 28, 2021, through the Ministry of Information announced the deployment of 200 military officers to fight in the government's rejuvenated fight against illegal mining and it's effects on water bodies in the country.

However, self acclaimed seer and spiritualist, Kofi Amoateng says even though he has no reason to doubt the willingness of the soldiers to carry out the President's orders, he is afraid pressure and interference by some government officials will affect their work.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Onegod as he is referred to said he has cause to believe some government officials including Ministers of the government will cause the officers to accept bribes and thwart the purpose of their deployment.



"Let's pray they don't end up taking bribe because they might end up taking bribes. It takes honest people to build a country. When your people are honest to you that's when you'll also get good results. I am afraid the soldiers could be bribed. They might end up taking bribes and allowing the Galamsey to continue.'



"Before the soldiers would be bribed it will mean a Minister somewhere has also taken money and then he will direct the military leaders to tell their men where to go and where not to go. We know what we are talking about. The bribery in this country is what is causing delays in our progress," he stated.



He again said that for the fight against galamsey to be successful, the President must first cease the activities of known members of the ruling party who are engaged in the act of illegal mining.

"The president must make sure his people practice what he preaches. Some ministers and others including Chairman Wontumi are still engaged in it, but they come out to talk to the public as if they are not doing anything. They are the main people. They claim they brought the party to power but they should know that NPP will not be in power forever. You have to love Ghana the way you love yourself and love Ghana with all your heart. Whatever will affect Ghana, don't do it and when someone else is doing it be bold and tell them to stop," stated.



This will not be the first time the Akufo-Addo government is launching such a mission against galamsey.



In his first term, the president instituted Operation Vanguard which his government has touted as largely successful despite contrary public opinions.



Watch Onegod in the interview below:



