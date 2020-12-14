Let's resource corruption reporting agencies - NCCE

Setriakor Gagakuma,Ho Municipal Director of the NNCE

Setriakor Gagakuma, Ho Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has appealed to the government to adequately resource corruption reporting agencies to track the menace timeously and punish culprits.

Mr Gagakuma told Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the country already had enough laws and institutions in the fight against corruption, however the country needed to resource and strengthen institutions to make them implement the laws.



He said the Special prosecutor's office was another addition despite institutions in pole position to deal with the menace of corruption.



Mr Francis Awiti, a resident said the free SHS programme was a good initiative, but without the double track system, adding that if only students could go to school and vacate at same time, then the free SHS programme would be a big achievement for the country and the government should work to remove the double track system.

He noted that in terms of governance and corruption, he was hopeful that the second tenure of office for the re-elected government would appoint people to positions based on merit.



Mr Edem Bansah, a resident appealed to the re- elected government to come up with other initiatives that would improve the lives of people in the country.